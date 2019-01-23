Super Bowl Numbers

Are you ready for Super Bowl LIII (or 53, if you prefer)? On Sunday, February 3, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots will meet to determine who hoists the Vince Lombardi Trophy as the champion of the National Football League – thanks to two thrilling overtime conference championship games, the first time that's ever happened in the same season.

You could pronounce "Super Bowl LIII" or last year's exciting "Super Bowl LII" as "Super Bowl Lies", but MoneyTips has Super Bowl truths for your pre-game prep.

Quarterbacks – We could have been treated to the oldest quarterback matchup in Super Bowl history (41-year-old Tom Brady vs. 40-year-old Drew Brees) – or the youngest (24-year-old Jared Goff vs. 23-year-old Patrick Mahomes). Instead, we have a matchup of the young gun (Goff) versus the wily veteran (Brady).

Brady Again? – Will Brady ever retire… or stop winning? Super Bowl LIII will be his record ninth start – far more than second-place John Elway with "only" 5. Among active QBs, Pittsburgh's Ben Roethlisberger would have to start 6 more in order to tie Brady, and that's only if Tom Terrific doesn't play in another.

Betting – Betting on Super Bowl LII topped $158 million at Nevada sports books, shattering the previous year's record by over $20 million. Overall, Vegas books came out ahead by $1.1 million – the slimmest margin since 2011. Expect betting records to fall again this year.

Spending – According to the National Retail Federation, Americans spent an average $81.17 per person on Super Bowl supplies in January 2018 – everything from food and beverages to team apparel. Total Super Bowl spending was up 8.5% from 2017.

TV Viewers – Super Bowl LII pulled in 103.4 million viewers, a decline that matched last season's NFL ratings decline. The trend is likely to reverse for Super Bowl LIII, as regular season ratings were up 5% thanks to entertaining games and less off-the-field controversy. Given this year's entertaining matchup, 2015's all-time broadcast record of 114.4 million viewers is within reach.

Ticket Prices – Be prepared to take out a loan. According to SeatGeek, the average ticket price for last year's Super Bowl in Minneapolis was $5,682, with the cheapest ticket at $3,626 and the most expensive ticket a whopping $175,790.

Advertisements – Want to express yourself with a 30-second Super Bowl ad on CBS? It's expected to cost you more than $5 million and possibly as much as $5.5 million – similar to NBC's prices last year.

Scoring – Given this year's high-scoring shootouts, perhaps we'll see the highest-scoring Super Bowl ever – breaking the January 28, 1990, record of 65 when the San Francisco 49ers put a 55-10 beatdown on the Denver Broncos. (Hopefully, we won't see that margin of victory, also a record, in 2019).

The average points per game (PPG) per team across the NFL in 2018 was 23.3 points, only behind the 23.4 PPG of 2013 and the 23.6 PPG of ... 1948? Let Great-Grandpa tell you all about the greatness of Sammy Baugh and Sid Luckman.

One Less Member – The Eagles broke their Super Bowl curse with last year's win in Minneapolis, but a dozen NFL franchises have yet to win the Super Bowl (although some have won championships prior to the Super Bowl era). The Browns, Jaguars, Lions, and Texans have never been to a Super Bowl. The Bengals, Bills, Cardinals, Chargers, Falcons, Panthers, Titans, and Vikings have never won one.

Congratulations to the Rams and Patriots for making it to the biggest game of all. Let's hope the Super Bowl is just as entertaining as the conference championship games. Maybe the ads will be, too.

Photo ©iStockphoto.com/arinahabich